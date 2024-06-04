NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.45 (NYSE:SRV)

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th.

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 28.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE SRV opened at $42.28 on Tuesday. NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund has a 52 week low of $32.50 and a 52 week high of $45.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.83.

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Company Profile

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.

