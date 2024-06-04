Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Old Point Financial Stock Performance

OPOF stock opened at $15.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.49. Old Point Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.49 and a fifty-two week high of $22.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.67 million, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.29.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $14.76 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Point Financial

Institutional Trading of Old Point Financial

In other Old Point Financial news, major shareholder Pl Capital Advisors, Llc bought 17,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $247,992.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 622,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,867,048.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 21,483 shares of company stock worth $308,746. Insiders own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Old Point Financial stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,244 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Old Point Financial worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.43% of the company’s stock.

About Old Point Financial

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

