OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Price Target Lowered to $59.00 at JMP Securities

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on OMF. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of OneMain from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of OneMain from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of OneMain from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of OneMain from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.38.

OneMain Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OMF opened at $48.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.59. OneMain has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $53.65.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.93 million. OneMain had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 20.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that OneMain will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other OneMain news, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total transaction of $379,725.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,051,550.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $976,030.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,183,281. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total transaction of $379,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,525 shares in the company, valued at $6,051,550.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneMain

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMF. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in OneMain during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in OneMain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in OneMain by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in OneMain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in OneMain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

