OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) and Western Union (NYSE:WU) Financial Contrast

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report) and Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares OptimizeRx and Western Union’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OptimizeRx -23.10% -6.96% -5.53% Western Union 14.12% 120.76% 7.83%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.5% of OptimizeRx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.8% of Western Union shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of OptimizeRx shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Western Union shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OptimizeRx 0 1 6 0 2.86 Western Union 3 8 0 0 1.73

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for OptimizeRx and Western Union, as provided by MarketBeat.

OptimizeRx presently has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 36.52%. Western Union has a consensus price target of $13.61, suggesting a potential upside of 5.68%. Given OptimizeRx’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe OptimizeRx is more favorable than Western Union.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares OptimizeRx and Western Union’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OptimizeRx $71.52 million 2.99 -$17.57 million ($1.02) -11.49 Western Union $4.36 billion 1.00 $626.00 million $1.69 7.62

Western Union has higher revenue and earnings than OptimizeRx. OptimizeRx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Western Union, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

OptimizeRx has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Western Union has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Western Union beats OptimizeRx on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OptimizeRx



OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, enables care-focused engagement between life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients at critical junctures throughout the patient care journey. It offers various tech-enabled marketing solutions through its Artificial Intelligence-generated Dynamic Audience and Activation Platform, which enables customers to execute traditional marketing campaigns on its proprietary digital point-of-care network, as well as dynamic marketing campaigns that optimize audiences in real time to increase the value of treatment information for healthcare professionals and patients in response to clinical care events. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Western Union



The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices. The Consumer Services segments offers bill payment services, which facilitate payments for consumers, businesses, and other organizations, as well as money order services, retail foreign exchange services, prepaid cards, lending partnerships, and digital wallets. The company was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

