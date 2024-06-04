Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

NASDAQ OESX opened at $1.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $34.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.61. Orion Energy Systems has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $1.94.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,868,702 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,648,944 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 18,115 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 952,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 502,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.59% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

