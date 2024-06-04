Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 776 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,615 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Baidu during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Baidu in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,043 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BIDU shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Baidu from $181.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on Baidu from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered Baidu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Baidu from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.93.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $95.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.70. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.25 and a twelve month high of $156.98.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

