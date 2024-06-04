Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Boosts Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $132.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $137.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.43. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.53 and a 52 week high of $151.34.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.13. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steel Dynamics

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $2,873,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,265,376.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.29.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

