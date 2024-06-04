Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 1,669 Shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FSIG. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 11,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period.

Shares of FSIG opened at $18.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.78. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $18.21 and a 12 month high of $19.02.

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

