Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 6,847 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,847 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 60,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 42,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 14,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 120,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 34,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 2,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $51,077.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 639,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,625,524.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 32,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $851,886.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 662,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,179,055.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 2,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $51,077.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 639,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,625,524.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,407,722 shares of company stock valued at $414,449,200. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on PLTR shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.65.

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $21.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.64, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 2.70. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $13.56 and a one year high of $27.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.85.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $634.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.88 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

