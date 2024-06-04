Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Cuts Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 43.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,886 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get United Airlines alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UAL. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in United Airlines in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 164,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,954,000 after buying an additional 8,879 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 24,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 7,916 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in United Airlines by 30.2% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in United Airlines by 0.7% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 45,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total value of $762,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,060.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Airlines Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $52.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.83. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.68 and a 12 month high of $58.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.47.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.38. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The company had revenue of $12.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 billion. Analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded United Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of United Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.72.

View Our Latest Research Report on UAL

United Airlines Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.