Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Cuts Stake in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its position in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESLT. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Elbit Systems during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in Elbit Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $449,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Elbit Systems by 5,555.9% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 552,473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $118,050,000 after buying an additional 542,705 shares during the period. 17.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

Shares of ESLT stock opened at $194.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 38.36 and a beta of 0.55. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 1 year low of $183.80 and a 1 year high of $225.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $200.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.78.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.21. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is currently 32.68%.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

