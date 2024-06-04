Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Cuts Stock Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,354 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get EQT alerts:

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in EQT during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,563 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $1,425,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 456,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,602,402.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $1,425,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 456,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,602,402.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $1,935,840.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 160,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,642,900.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on EQT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on EQT from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (down from $39.00) on shares of EQT in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of EQT from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of EQT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on EQT from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EQT

EQT Stock Down 0.3 %

EQT stock opened at $40.98 on Tuesday. EQT Co. has a 52 week low of $32.07 and a 52 week high of $45.23. The firm has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. EQT had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. EQT’s payout ratio is 45.65%.

EQT Company Profile

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.