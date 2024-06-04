Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Decreases Stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Stride were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Stride in the third quarter worth approximately $324,000. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Stride by 11.5% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 22,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Stride by 0.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Stride in the third quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Stride by 1.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 531,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,912,000 after purchasing an additional 8,754 shares during the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LRN opened at $68.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.27. Stride, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.61 and a 1-year high of $73.32.

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.13. Stride had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The company had revenue of $520.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Stride’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Stride, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LRN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Stride from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Stride in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stride currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

