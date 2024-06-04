Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of STZ opened at $250.32 on Tuesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $227.50 and a one year high of $274.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $258.36 and its 200-day moving average is $251.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.89.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 23.06%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $312.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on STZ

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total transaction of $6,538,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,844,638. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total transaction of $6,538,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,844,638. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total value of $827,053.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,270.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,031 shares of company stock valued at $12,582,321. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

