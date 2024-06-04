Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Grows Position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Balboa Wealth Partners bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 424,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,497,000 after purchasing an additional 52,135 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 221,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,021,000 after purchasing an additional 64,140 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GWX opened at $32.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $648.05 million, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.87. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $27.06 and a one year high of $33.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.34.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

