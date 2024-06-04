Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $1.01 Million Stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHK. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 1,207.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 160.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $90.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $72.84 and a 52 week high of $93.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.79.

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.08). Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.00%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHK. Benchmark dropped their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.67.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

