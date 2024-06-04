Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 57.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,940 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 168.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 83.9% in the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $54.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.33. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $38.21.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

