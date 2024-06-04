Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Invests $1.04 Million in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 36,767 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,573 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 51.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,740 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Tandem Diabetes Care

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Dick Allen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $258,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,785.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on TNDM. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.58.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Performance

Shares of TNDM opened at $51.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.82 and a 52-week high of $53.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -23.95 and a beta of 1.26.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.17. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 18.37% and a negative return on equity of 34.38%. The company had revenue of $191.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.06 million. Equities research analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

Featured Stories

