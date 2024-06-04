Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Lowers Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,520 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in State Street by 0.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,434,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $698,663,000 after purchasing an additional 29,190 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in State Street by 4.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,624,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $309,677,000 after purchasing an additional 180,093 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,658,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $283,405,000 after buying an additional 23,756 shares in the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 3,462,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $268,170,000 after buying an additional 537,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,597,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $201,243,000 after buying an additional 79,746 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

State Street stock opened at $75.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $62.78 and a 52-week high of $79.90. The company has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.32 and its 200 day moving average is $74.55.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.21. State Street had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.69%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on STT shares. Argus boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $79.50 to $80.50 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.04.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

