Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 13,958 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,958 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of REET. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,123,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,884,000 after acquiring an additional 585,433 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 1,492,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,599,000 after buying an additional 92,698 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,491,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,565,000 after buying an additional 250,223 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,418,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,039,000 after acquiring an additional 57,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investment Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 1,484.2% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,383,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,406 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA REET opened at $23.08 on Tuesday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $19.69 and a 1-year high of $24.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.14. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.92.

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

