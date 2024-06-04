Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 1,761 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its stake in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,563 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,761 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RPD. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 1.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 3,367.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPD opened at $35.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.35 and a beta of 0.98. Rapid7, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.22 and a twelve month high of $61.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.30.

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 15.14% and a negative return on equity of 31.09%. The company had revenue of $205.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.10 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 20,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total transaction of $1,006,420.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 236,841 shares in the company, valued at $11,541,261.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Rapid7 news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 31,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total value of $1,683,751.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,494 shares in the company, valued at $13,665,206.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 20,653 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total value of $1,006,420.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,841 shares in the company, valued at $11,541,261.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RPD shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Rapid7 from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Rapid7 from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Rapid7 from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.73.

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

