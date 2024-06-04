Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 89,499 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) by 68.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,499 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned 0.22% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 570.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period.

Shares of BSJQ opened at $23.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.09. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.21 and a 52-week high of $23.37.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.1337 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

