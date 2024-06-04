Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Trims Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,635 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,068.2% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO opened at $45.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.28 and its 200 day moving average is $39.08. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.78 and a 52 week high of $46.16.

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 225.71% and a net margin of 36.94%. The firm had revenue of $195.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.72 million. Research analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

HALO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.14.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total value of $384,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 168,176 shares in the company, valued at $6,473,094.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,255,100. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

