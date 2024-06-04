Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Trims Position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,468 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Inari Medical by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Inari Medical by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Inari Medical by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 64,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inari Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NARI opened at $50.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.30. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.73 and a 1-year high of $71.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $143.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.32 million. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 1.65% and a negative net margin of 4.54%. Sell-side analysts expect that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NARI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Inari Medical from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Inari Medical from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inari Medical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on Inari Medical

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Inari Medical news, Director William Hoffman sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $3,007,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 865,359 shares in the company, valued at $43,380,446.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Hykes sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,273,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Hoffman sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $3,007,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 865,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,380,446.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,964 shares of company stock worth $8,909,434 over the last 90 days. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Inari Medical Profile

(Free Report)

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NARI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.