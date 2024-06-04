Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,664 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $14,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total transaction of $2,844,803.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,753.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Otis Worldwide Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $98.83 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $73.32 and a 52-week high of $100.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.30 and a 200 day moving average of $92.47. The company has a market capitalization of $39.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 1.04.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.02%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.09%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

