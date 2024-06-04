Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Stock Holdings Increased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 493,058 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,185 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Palo Alto Networks worth $145,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. GM Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $360,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 523,389 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $154,337,000 after buying an additional 136,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.92, for a total transaction of $497,517.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 20,501 shares in the company, valued at $6,292,166.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 279,947 shares of company stock worth $80,644,647. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $294.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.73. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.17 and a 52 week high of $380.84. The company has a market cap of $95.35 billion, a PE ratio of 42.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.11.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 31.42%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Northland Securities lowered Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $336.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.78.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

