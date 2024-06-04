Panthera Resources (LON:PAT) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Panthera Resources PLC (LON:PAT – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 6.58 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.75 ($0.09). Approximately 28,793 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 213,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.14 ($0.09).

Panthera Resources Trading Down 5.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6.74 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.20. The company has a market capitalization of £11.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -337.50 and a beta of 1.16.

About Panthera Resources

(Get Free Report)

Panthera Resources PLC primarily engages in the exploration and development of gold projects in India and West Africa. Its flagship project is the Bhukia Project, a gold deposit located in the state of Rajasthan, India. The company was formerly known as IGL Resources PLC. Panthera Resources PLC was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Panthera Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panthera Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.