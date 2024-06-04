Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 203 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 3.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,190,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,222,789,000 after purchasing an additional 627,146 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,547,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $735,821,000 after buying an additional 213,441 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,370,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $492,724,000 after buying an additional 166,999 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,005,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,231,000 after buying an additional 95,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth about $301,890,000. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.82.

In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.46, for a total value of $3,131,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,478,326.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.46, for a total value of $3,131,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,478,326.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 22,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $2,061,750.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,843,075.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

IR stock opened at $90.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.32 billion, a PE ratio of 44.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.43. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $59.20 and a one year high of $96.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 12.57%. As a group, analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is 3.98%.

Ingersoll Rand announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

