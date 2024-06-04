Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 97 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 903 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get PTC alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in PTC by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,407,000 after acquiring an additional 9,381 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 40.1% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 28,997 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 8,293 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of PTC by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 43,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,214,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of PTC by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in PTC by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of PTC in a report on Friday, April 12th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of PTC from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of PTC from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on PTC from $195.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PTC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 6,592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.15, for a total value of $1,207,324.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,734,056.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PTC Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $174.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.61 and a 12-month high of $194.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $181.13 and a 200 day moving average of $176.80.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.23. PTC had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $603.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.53 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC Company Profile

(Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.