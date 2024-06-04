Parallel Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 9,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 19,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.45.

Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $24.20 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.41. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $13.89 and a 1 year high of $32.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.34 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a current ratio of 4.97.

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

