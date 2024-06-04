Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Mosaic alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Mosaic in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 3rd quarter worth $1,251,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 18.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Mosaic by 4.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Mosaic by 2.8% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 59,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Mosaic from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Mosaic from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.36.

Mosaic Stock Down 1.1 %

Mosaic stock opened at $30.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.49. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $27.83 and a twelve month high of $42.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.45.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 8.23%. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 35.74%.

About Mosaic

(Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.