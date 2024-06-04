Parallel Advisors LLC Has $174,000 Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 29.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 34,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 11,932 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,405,000. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Exelon from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.08.

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $37.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.52. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $33.35 and a 1 year high of $43.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.74.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 10.44%. As a group, analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.52%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

