Parallel Advisors LLC Has $175,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,468,000. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 8,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 88.7% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 63,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 30,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claris Advisors LLC MO increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 8,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

EFV stock opened at $56.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.75. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

