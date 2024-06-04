Parallel Advisors LLC Has $205,000 Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,323 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get NetApp alerts:

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 26,539 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after buying an additional 5,712 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in NetApp by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,411 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NetApp by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,797 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in NetApp by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,522 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in NetApp by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,847 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NetApp

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $876,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,068,738.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $89,730.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,095.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $876,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,068,738.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,139,505. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on NTAP

NetApp Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $118.96 on Tuesday. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.44 and a 12 month high of $121.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.98. The firm has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.25.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 114.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.10%.

About NetApp

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.