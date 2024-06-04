Parallel Advisors LLC Invests $157,000 in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Get Everest Group alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EG. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Everest Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Everest Group Stock Performance

Shares of Everest Group stock opened at $386.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $379.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $377.69. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $331.08 and a 52 week high of $417.92.

Everest Group Increases Dividend

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $16.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.98 by $0.34. Everest Group had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $11.31 EPS. Everest Group’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This is an increase from Everest Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is 11.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $452.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Everest Group from $466.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Everest Group from $445.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Everest Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.11.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EG

Everest Group Profile

(Free Report)

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.