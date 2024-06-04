Parallel Advisors LLC Invests $167,000 in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDOG. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. Hengehold Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDOG opened at $53.74 on Tuesday. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a twelve month low of $44.36 and a twelve month high of $54.51. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.95 and its 200 day moving average is $51.62.

The ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Sector Dividend Dogs index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the five highest-yielding S&P 500 securities in each sector. SDOG was launched on Jun 29, 2012 and is managed by ALPS.

