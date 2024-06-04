Parallel Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVY. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 11,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,126,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Avery Dennison news, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 584 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.31, for a total transaction of $129,245.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,939.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Avery Dennison news, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 584 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.31, for a total value of $129,245.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,939.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 1,400 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total value of $298,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at $606,383.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,628 shares of company stock valued at $2,621,128 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AVY shares. StockNews.com upgraded Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Argus lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.50.

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $227.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.87. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $162.32 and a fifty-two week high of $229.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.05.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 32.59% and a net margin of 6.56%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 47.30%.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

