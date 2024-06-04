Parallel Advisors LLC Makes New $191,000 Investment in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Get Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,535,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $4,346,000. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 22.0% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 222.3% during the fourth quarter. Essex LLC now owns 64,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 44,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHJ opened at $48.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.09. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.51 and a 1-year high of $48.57.

About Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF

The Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with short-term maturities of 1-5 years. SCHJ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.