Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 311 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FNDF. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 130,702,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,408,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,484 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,568,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,557,000 after acquiring an additional 190,961 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,098,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,257,000 after acquiring an additional 88,767 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,574,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,557,000 after acquiring an additional 56,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,562,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,819,000 after buying an additional 265,055 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

FNDF stock opened at $36.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.25. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $30.16 and a one year high of $36.57.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

