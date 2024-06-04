Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 3,131 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 49.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,131 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:REXR opened at $44.69 on Tuesday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.56 and a 52-week high of $58.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.56 and a 200 day moving average of $50.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 41.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.30). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 28.84% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $214.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.417 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 153.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on REXR shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.82.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

