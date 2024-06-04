Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 463 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 232.5% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 19,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 13,717 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,344,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 127,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,263,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,219,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $74.55 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.88 and its 200-day moving average is $64.47. The stock has a market cap of $37.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.59. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $53.71 and a twelve month high of $75.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 66.48%.

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total value of $308,064.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,409.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $95,561.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,500,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total transaction of $308,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,409.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,948 shares of company stock valued at $520,814 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEG has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.92.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

