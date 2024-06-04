Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 690 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of National Grid by 42.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in National Grid in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of National Grid by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of National Grid by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 6.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NGG opened at $58.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.70 and its 200 day moving average is $66.93. National Grid plc has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $73.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $2.4939 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This is an increase from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.19. This represents a dividend yield of 6%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. BNP Paribas raised shares of National Grid from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, National Grid has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,050.00.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

