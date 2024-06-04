Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 778 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 778 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,571,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,778,000 after acquiring an additional 29,683 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,086,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,592 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,913,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,677,000 after acquiring an additional 47,902 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,391,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 49.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,243,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,339 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Wendy J. Murdock sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.35, for a total transaction of $113,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,396.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Iron Mountain news, Director Wendy J. Murdock sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.35, for a total transaction of $113,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,396.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total transaction of $1,217,295.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,670,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,380 shares of company stock valued at $2,275,703. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $80.73 on Tuesday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $53.74 and a fifty-two week high of $83.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.00. The company has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 393.95%.

IRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.80.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

