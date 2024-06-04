Parallel Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,093 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Relx alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Relx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,560,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in Relx by 34.8% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 64,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 16,579 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in Relx by 3.9% in the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 14,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. 15.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on RELX. Berenberg Bank lowered Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

Relx Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of RELX opened at $43.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.67 and its 200-day moving average is $41.60. Relx Plc has a one year low of $31.38 and a one year high of $44.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Relx Company Profile

(Free Report)

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RELX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.