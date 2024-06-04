Park National (NYSE:PRK) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

Park National (NYSE:PRK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Park National in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Park National in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

NYSE PRK opened at $135.82 on Tuesday. Park National has a fifty-two week low of $90.28 and a fifty-two week high of $144.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.71.

Park National (NYSE:PRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $121.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.29 million. Park National had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 22.03%. On average, analysts anticipate that Park National will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Park National by 3.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Park National by 6.1% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 12,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Park National by 11.6% during the first quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Park National during the first quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Park National by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services.

