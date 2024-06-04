Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Has $204,000 Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,160 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,362 shares during the quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,118,288,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 185.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 52,613,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,301,000 after buying an additional 34,189,954 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 130.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,515,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $863,884,000 after acquiring an additional 32,558,342 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,472,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 43.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,739,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently commented on T. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.81.
AT&T Trading Down 1.2 %
T stock opened at $18.01 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.95. The company has a market capitalization of $129.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.60.
AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.
AT&T Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.68%.
AT&T Company Profile
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
