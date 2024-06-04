Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Has $225,000 Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 32.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $8,770,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. Dodds Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,087,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $12,502,000. Finally, Invictus Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Invictus Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $59.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.60. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $61.01. The stock has a market cap of $82.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

