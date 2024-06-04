Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Invests $215,000 in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 134.8% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total transaction of $932,122.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,164.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,617. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total value of $932,122.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,164.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,864 shares of company stock worth $7,567,178. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $167.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $179.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.93.

View Our Latest Report on PSX

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $138.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $58.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.80. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $89.74 and a 52 week high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.87 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 3.84%. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

About Phillips 66

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.