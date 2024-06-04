Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Invests $222,000 in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,160 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 46,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $2,714,210.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,577,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,896,698.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 100,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.61, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,748,534.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 46,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $2,714,210.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,577,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,896,698.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 563,668 shares of company stock valued at $33,974,291 over the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $57.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.93. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12 month low of $37.23 and a 12 month high of $62.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.01 and its 200-day moving average is $54.58.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.18. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TMHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zelman & Associates raised Taylor Morrison Home from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.40.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

