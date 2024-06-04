Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Invests $260,000 in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,771 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 37,250.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,305.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 5,496 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 129.6% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 144,050 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $21,168,000 after acquiring an additional 81,313 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 118,140 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $17,361,000 after acquiring an additional 21,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth about $695,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DKS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $231.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $197.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $157.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.09.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $222.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $204.31 and a 200 day moving average of $173.59. The company has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.62. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.98 and a fifty-two week high of $229.56.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 151,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total transaction of $33,406,825.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,899,110 shares in the company, valued at $2,407,940,372.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $213.93 per share, with a total value of $8,557,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,818,615 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,566,306.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 151,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total transaction of $33,406,825.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 10,899,110 shares in the company, valued at $2,407,940,372.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 214,673 shares of company stock worth $47,573,557 in the last 90 days. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

